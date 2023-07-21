Human resources expert says mental health issues are at forefront of employee concerns

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan human resource expert said since the pandemic, workplace expectations have changed, leading some employees to file more lawsuits and employers to work harder than ever to retain talent.

"People are feeling more empowered to come forward. These issues have always happened in the workplace, but sort of undercover," said Kimara Mayberry, the president of the Society For Human Resources Management (SHRM) Detroit chapter.

She said during the pandemic, employers were in crisis mode, but now they need to be proactive, not reactive.

"Setting up positive environments where your leaders are trained to listen effectively, they understand the signs of toxicity, and they are addressing them in real-time."

Mayberry said they are also seeing more complaints and lawsuits in military and law enforcement, which are typically more difficult environments to voice issues in.

"Because they are at their wit's end. They have exhausted everything internally with their employers to address the issue."

She said issues surrounding mental health in the workplace are at the forefront right now.

"We're seeing the trends where they are bringing in experts that can help train their leadership on how to foster those environments and how to be active listeners. And how to create those environments where they can have real-time conversations not just once a year, annual reviews."

In her decades of HR experience, Mayberry said she's seen how one person coming forward, even when it's very hard, can create lasting changes.