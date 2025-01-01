Michigan State Police investigating human remains found in woods near Rothbury

Tips on sticking to New Year's resolutions, Michigan upsets Alabama and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in west Michigan earlier this week.

On Monday, Dec. 30, troopers and detectives from MSP's Hart Post responded to a wooded area near Rothbury in Oceana County.

Police say forensic anthropologists from Western Michigan University's Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine assisted at the scene with the recovery of the remains.

Investigators gathered additional evidence on Tuesday but have not been able to positively identify the remains. Autopsy results are pending.

Rothbury is home to the Electric Forest music festival, which is held annually in June.

This is a developing story. CBS News Detroit will have more on this story when police release additional details.