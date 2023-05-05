Howell school bus driver fired after admitting to drinking while working

(CBS DETROIT) - A Howell school bus driver was fired after admitting to drinking while at work.

According to a letter sent to families, a bus driver appeared to be suffering from a medical incident in the bus lot of Voyager Elementary School on Friday, April 28. The letter says other bus drivers at the elementary school noticed the driver was not her typical self and reported what they saw to the transportation office. A substitute driver responded to take over the driver's route.

Through an investigation by the Livingston Educational Service Agency, the bus driver's employer, the driver admitted that she had consumed alcohol after finishing her high school/middle school run and before starting her elementary school run that Friday.

After admitting to drinking on the job, the bus driver was immediately terminated by the Livingston Educational Service Agency.

"We are very thankful for the actions of the other bus drivers who saw something that did not meet with their expectations for professional conduct and acted on their observations. This situation serves as a good reminder that choosing to say something when you believe someone needs help is the right thing to do," said Livingston ESA Superintendent Dr. Michael Hubert, and Erin J. MacGregor, Superintendent of Howell Public Schools, in a letter to parents.

According to school officials, a report of the incident is being sent to Federal Motor Carrier Administration Clearinghouse, which is a database of violations of the U.S. Department of Transportation's controlled substance drug and alcohol testing program for holders of a commercial driver's license.