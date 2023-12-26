Here's how to recycle Christmas trees in Michigan

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 26, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 26, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 26, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Michiganders can give their trees a second life by recycling their Christmas trees this holiday season.

Many communities offer recycling programs, which typically turn the trees into mulch.

People can find locations to recycle their Christmas trees through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's (EGLE) "Michigan Recycling Directory."

To find the locations that accept trees, type "Christmas trees" in the directory's search bar.

While most trees are turned into mulch, some communities use them for rabbit/small game habitats, and others, such as in Delhi Township, feed the trees to sheep and other animals.

"Michigan ranks third in the nation for the number of Christmas trees harvested, supplying about 2 million fresh trees - with an annual net value of $30-40 million - to the national market each year, with an annual farm gate value of more than $40 million," according to EGLE.