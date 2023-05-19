How growing milkweed plant is essential to supporting butterfly population

How growing certain plants are essential to supporting butterfly population

How growing certain plants are essential to supporting butterfly population

How growing certain plants are essential to supporting butterfly population

(CBS DETROIT) - With more than 150 volunteers, the Rochester Pollinators is committed to providing education and resources to help preserve the Monarch butterfly and pollinator population.

Marilyn Trent, the founder of Rochester Pollinators, sat down with CBS News Detroit Thursday. Trent says the milkweed plant is essential to support that butterfly population.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the Monarch butterfly has declined by more than 80% in the last 20 years.

"Once I learned that the Monarch butterfly was in decline, I've learned so much more. It's more than the milkweed plant," she said.

Watch the full interview with Trent in the video above.

Trent and Brian Peterson-Roest, founder of Bees in the D, also discussed how bees, butterflies and native plants work together.

Watch that interview in the video below: