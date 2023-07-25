How Garden Bowl continues to make its mark in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Directly off Woodward Avenue in the heart of Midtown sits the Garden Bowl.

"It was like a poor man's country club. This is where you went," said co-owner David Zainea.

It's a historic bowling alley that dates back to 1913.

"It was called the Garden Recreation, and it was owned by another family. And bowling was prevalent. Everybody loved to bowl in Detroit. It was actually the bowling capital of the nation next to St. Louis," Zainea said.

It wasn't until 1945 Zainea's family took over and renamed it Garden Bowl, a retro hotspot with a dive bar vibe.

"They were running five leagues, six leagues a shift a day. You would stay open from 8 a.m. until 4 a.m. You didn't have social media. You didn't have TV. You didn't have the entertainment we have now. So, people were active. It was very busy," he said.

Zainea says today, the Garden Bowl is the oldest bowling alley in the country that's never closed its doors.

"We're very proud of it. It's unique, its perseverance, it's hard work, it's creativity, it's been good to us," he said.

Down the hall is another attraction, the Majestic Theatre, a music venue that holds up to 1,100 fans.

"We do touring concerts as they're coming up," Zainea said.

Finally, just above Garden Bowl is the Magic Stick, a nightclub that features artists like DJs.

"We do concerts there, and we do concerts next door. You got the bowling alley, and it's like a little community of fun," said Zainea.

It's a trifecta of entertainment right in the core of Midtown.

"I would say we see about 3,000 to 4,000 people a week. Midtown is flourishing and this is the place to come because it's unique, it's diverse and it's fun. You want to see the next band that's going to be famous, come and see them. If you want to go upstairs to the Magic Stick and want to see a famous DJ, we have that, and if you want to let your hair down and bowl, come and bowl," Zainea said.

The bowling alley is known for its Rock and Bowl, which started in 1984. Zainea says it's one of the main events that draw in Metro Detroiters and has helped keep the Garden Bowl running through the decades.