How cold is it in Metro Detroit? A frozen T-shirt experiment

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - This cold arctic air is sticking around this week. NEXT Weather meteorologist Kylee Miller decided to do an experiment to show you how dangerous cold air can be.

Kylee took a wet T-shirt and hung it outside. The T-shirt became frozen solid in a matter of minutes. 

So think about it, if you work outside, and you sweat or even certain types of gloves you wear. That article of clothing you are wearing can freeze in a matter of minutes. If that happens warm up immediately because you do not want to get frostbite or hypothermia.

A good tip would be to wear waterproof clothing and just stay inside.

Kylee Miller
Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 6:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

