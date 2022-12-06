HOPE program offers property tax relief for Detroit Homeowners

(CBS DETROIT) - Home is where the heart is.

The safe haven for families and individuals to find rest and relaxation, and the threat of losing that comfort can be stressful.

"It can make you very nervous. It's the roof over your head, "said Detroit Board Review Director Willie Donwell.

"This is where you sleep at night. This is where you and your family come to as a place of solace on a daily basis and so reaching out to us in order to get those property taxes under control can help you maintain that homeownership."

The City of Detroit is offering relief on your tax bill through the HOPE program.

"HOPE stands for Homeowners Property Exemption," Donwell said.

"It's an opportunity for homeowners to see a reduction or elimination of the current year property taxes."

There are four different levels of exemptions ranging from 10% to 100%.

Eligibility is determined by income for residents who own and occupy the property as a primary residence.

"We know that people are struggling with their property taxes and the idea is that we're doing this additional outreach to make sure that people not only file for the current year property taxes but use the opportunity to not allow the home go into tax foreclosure," Donwell explained.

Be sure to attach the required documents along with your application.

"You're going to provide a proof of ownership, which is whether it's a deed, a court order, registered land contract," Donwell said.

"You're going to provide again, the identification, and you're going to provide proof of income for 2021."

The deadline to apply for HOPE is Monday, Dec. 12.

If you need help filling out the application, stop by the Samaritan Center on Frida, Dec. 9 or Wayne Metro Community Action Agency on Monday, Dec. 12.

You can make an appointment by calling 313-244-0274.