Hope not Handcuffs organization in need of volunteers

"When an individual walks into a police department and they are greeted with care and compassion, by law enforcement, that builds trust within the community," said Safaa Elmessiri.

Elmessiri is the regional coordinator for Hope not Handcuffs as well as the Oakland County Program Coordinator for Families Against Narcotics, or FAN. She said the program is in dire need to combat the Opioid and Fentanyl epidemic.

"It's a war against drugs that we refuse to lose to," she said.

On Monday, Elmessiri trained a group of volunteers who are interested in giving back to the community and assisting individuals to get into treatment at the Berkley Police Department for the Hope not Handcuffs program.

Police departments across the state of Michigan, as well as New York, have agreed to team up with Families Against Narcotics to help those suffering from addiction get the help they need.

"It is so comforting to see all these police departments hop on board with it, the Hope not Handcuffs program, and be willing to be part of the solution," Elmessiri said.

Elmessiri believes these efforts will help build bridges between citizens and police. She believes this could be the result of police departments showing empathy and compassion towards individuals who walk in to utilize Hope for Handcuffs.

Elmessiri said this week she has several stops to make at police departments to train volunteers who signed up to be angels. Berkley was her second stop this week.

On Monday, she trained angels at the Waterford Police Department. Tomorrow, she trains angels in Romulus and then later this week at Oakland University Police and finally finishes the week at St. Clair Shores PD. Elmessiri hopes to go nationwide with police departments across the US.

Det. Lt. Andrew Hadfield, with Berkley PD said being part of Hope not Handcuffs makes sense because emergency responders are on the frontline and see the effects of addiction first hand. He also said the goal is not to arrest people, rather, to get them in recovery.

"If someone wants to turn in their narcotics, we will take that from them so that they are not using, and then we immediately contact the angels and help provide them the resources they need," Hadfield explained.

One of the angels taking part in the training was Erika Messinne. Messinne said she had support overcoming her own struggles and wanted to give back to help others overcome theirs.

"It's very important to me because everybody deserves a fair chance at recovery and life," Messinne said.

Moving forward, Elmessiri said it's very important that the organization can recruit more angels and said they lost many through the pandemic.

"Every day, 300 people lose their lives due to an overdose and that is such an alarming number. This is why we need these Angels, to provide them hope and recovery." Elmessiri said.

If you would like to be volunteer and become an angle for Hope not Handcuffs CLICK HERE.