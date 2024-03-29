Detroit hookah store sees protestors over alleged illegal sales to minors

(CBS DETROIT) - Poisoning youth and communities is what got activists in Detroit fired up. They say after they got a hookah shop closed for allegedly selling drugs and tobacco to minors, another has filled its space.

"They [students] lost time in the classroom with COVID. We don't need their brains being altered and affected with marijuana, vapes, or illicit substances. Their brains are developing," said Minou Jones, chair of Detroit Wayne Oakland Tobacco Coalition.

Those substances' effects could have long-lasting implications. In February, the Detroit Police Department closed a hookah store on Seven Mile Road after reportedly selling drugs to underage minors.

That location -- now has a sign directing customers to another location further down the road. The second location is where protestors gathered in opposition Thursday.

"That was a drug house down the street. He continued, "If it's one down the street, that owner probably has a few others. As far as I'm concerned, this is a drug house. It needs to be treated like a drug house," said community leader Teferi Brent.

A dozen or so community activists visited the store, turning away customers in the process. Detroit Police Commissioner Darryl Woods, at one point, got the owner on the phone. The owner said he had plans to apologize to the community.

"This location is owned by the same gentleman who sold the illegal vape products and marijuana to kids in Pershing High," Jones said.

CBS News Detroit is told FDA tobacco compliance checks found that six out of 10 retailers sell similar products to underage kids throughout the city. It's data like that that the group wants to combat.

"The legislator has a package of bills called 'Protect My Kids.' It restricts the sale of all flavor tobacco products including menthol, it allows for tobacco retailers licensing which would help stop some of this actually here," Jones said.

We did reach out to the city about the store in question. We were told they weren't aware of any information or evidence that the store was selling to minors.