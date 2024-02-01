Detroit police search for suspect accused of homicide

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A homicide investigation is underway.

On Jan. 28 close to 5 p.m., in the 5000 block of E. Outer Dr. a man in his 20s was shot and killed, the Detroit Police Department said.

He was in his car when the suspect and two other people approached his vehicle. The suspect pointed the gun at the man who tried to drive away but was shot and crashed into a parked vehicle, police said.

The suspect is described as a man last seen wearing a black Canada Goose coat with brown fur, a black sweater, and red Jordan 11 sneakers.

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv.