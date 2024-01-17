Homeowner fatally shoots suspect for breaking into his home, Detroit police say

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 17, 2024

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A homeowner fired shots at a man after he broke into his home, the Detroit Police Department said.

The shooting happened at 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 15 in the 18600 block of Rutherford.

The suspect died and the homeowner was questioned by police, the department said.

No other details have been released.