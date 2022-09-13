Holtec International seeks federal grant to reopen nuclear power plant in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Holtec International is seeking to reopen its nuclear power plant in Michigan with the help of a federal grant, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said last week.

According to a press release, the company applied for a grant under the Civil Nuclear Credit program to restart the Palisades Nuclear Facility in Southwest Michigan. Officials say the reopening facility would protect 600 jobs at the plant and 1,100 additional jobs throughout the community and produce more than 800 megawatts of clean power.

On Friday, Whitmer sent a letter to the Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in support of Holtec's grant application.

She said keeping the plant is a "top priority for the State of Michigan."

"Keeping Palisades open will keep energy costs low, shore up domestic energy production, and increase Michigan's competitiveness for future economic development," Whitmer said in a statement.

The facility's former owner Entergy closed the plant on May 20, which was 11 days ahead of the planned shutdown "due to the performance of a control rod drive seal."

Holte purchased the facility in June and applied for the Civil Nuclear Credit program on July 5.

State officials say they will support the company if they are approved for the grant by identifying state funding and facilitating a power purchase agreement.

"We applaud Governor Whitmer for her leadership in recognizing the vital importance of Palisades to Michigan's clean energy future as a source of safe and reliable carbon-free electricity," Kris Singh, president and CEO of Holtec International, said in a statement.