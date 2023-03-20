Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills to undergo major renovation of core exhibit

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Zekelman Holocaust Center announced that its permanent, core exhibit will be completely renovated.

Updates to the exhibit, which has been in place since 2008, will include new interactive galleries and spaces for visitors to reflect on what they are learning. Renovations will begin at the end of May.

The Zekelman Holocaust Center will stay open during the renovation and will hold a series of public programs, events and temporary exhibits.

In addition, virtual learning experiences will continue for teachers, students and adult groups.

After renovations, the new exhibit will feature the voices of Michigan survivors.

"Over the past few years, we've come to realize the core exhibit needs to change to meet the needs of current and future generations," said Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld, CEO, The Zekelman Holocaust Center. "As the population of survivors dwindles, most future visitors to The HC will not be able to meet a Holocaust survivor face-to-face and hear them speak. Our job is to give people an opportunity to connect with these individuals and their stories throughout time. We believe our new core exhibit will do just that."

The center is open Sunday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Renovations will begin on May 25.

"The current exhibit has been a hallmark of our Center for more than 15 years. I encourage everyone to see it once more before May 25," added Rabbi Mayerfeld. "Then I encourage all to return in 2024. The transformation of the physical space will introduce a new and exciting era that gives our local survivors the first and last word in the recounting of the history of the Holocaust, honors their legacy, and transfers memory to future generations."

For a video about the core exhibit renovation, visit here.