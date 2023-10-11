Holly Township offices on lockdown due to "threat against our staff"

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Holly Township officials say its offices are on lockdown due to a threat against personnel.

Officials say the lockdown is effective for offices at 102 Civic Drive. The township did not provide details on the threat.

"Due to a threat against our staff, we have decided to restrict access to the Holly Township Offices by locking the doors and requesting that all residents needing to enter the office to conduct business call ahead to gain entry," officials said.

Police have not released any information.