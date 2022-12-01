Holland man sentenced to 30 years in prison for child sex abuse

(CBS DETROIT) - A 37-year-old man from Holland was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a child, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced.

Jonathan Thomas Burgett was caught taking photos of an adult female through a window in Allegan County.

According to the Department of Justice, officials then searched his phone, and they found hundreds of images of child pornography, including sexually explicit images he took of a four-year-old.

Officials say Burgett has a long history of offenses similar to this. In addition, they say Burgett has received treatment since an early age, and this is an addiction.

"The images Burgett created are not merely pictures but are a permanent record of his sexual abuse and exploitation of a child," said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "I struggle to think of behavior more reprehensible, and that is why investigating child predators is a priority for the FBI. I would like to thank the Allegan County Sheriff's Office for bringing this defendant to our attention and for its assistance in obtaining some measure of justice for this victim."

Burgett's case is part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide effort to protect children from abuse.

Anyone with information about child abuse should contact their local law enforcement officers.