"Holidays at Meadow Brook" returns, featuring light displays & more

ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The "Holidays at Meadow Brook" is offering holiday experiences for all ages.

The "Winter Wonder Lights" is a self-guided outdoor event featuring light displays, according to the website.

It's located across the grounds of Meadow Brook Hall, in Rochester on the campus of Oakland University.

Those who attend can see the sights and hear the sounds of the season.

The annual "Holiday Walk" is a self-guided indoor tour featuring sights and decorations inside Meadow Brook Hall, the website states.

The holidays at Meadow Brook is set to run from Nov. 24 until Dec. 30.

Tickets can be purchased online.