Holiday travel rush far from over with millions returning home this week

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The mad dash to return home after traveling for the holidays is officially underway, with passengers bracing themselves for long lines and delays. But many travelers were able to navigate the Detroit Metro Airport with ease late Tuesday morning.

"It was pretty good traveling today," Claire Maser said. "There wasn't a lot of people on our plane. So, we got the whole row to ourselves."

A calm airport, and a flight with room to spread out? Not quite the day after Christmas that Maser expected to fly with her little ones from Florida back to her hometown. However, in true mom fashion, she came prepared for anything.

"I have two backpacks, one full of snacks, and that one's full of activities," she said. "And [my daughter's] Christmas presents were specially for the plane because I knew we were coming home."

Maser is just one of the millions of Americans traveling over the 10-day year-end holiday travel period.

"They [went] from Michigan to Orlando, and they're coming back today," Samer Hatoum said.

Hatoum didn't travel on Tuesday and instead waited excitedly at the airport for his wife and kids to return home

"The family is everything," Hatoum said. "The family is the basic thing in all life. I will say to you, my wife is my life, and my children is all that I got."

According to AAA, Thursday and Saturday are expected to be the busiest travel days for those hitting the road this week. So, plan ahead.