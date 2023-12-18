Watch CBS News
Local News

Holiday Magic Spectacular Comes to Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

By Luke Laster

/ CBS Detroit

Holiday Magic Spectacular Comes to Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi
Holiday Magic Spectacular Comes to Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi 01:04

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Roughly 750,000 lights are illuminating Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Christmas trees nearly hitting the ceiling, all the way down to nutcrackers on the ground. Families, couples and children took to this winter wonderland-themed light show.

More than 1,000 Christmas trees are featured with different themes on multiple portions of the grounds. Nutcrackers can be found alongside dinosaurs, snowmen, light tunnels, and Santa Claus.

"I love the family aspect. I love being around people," said one person in attendance on Sunday.

You can catch the Holiday Magic Spectacular on Friday, Dec. 22,  from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Luke Laster
lukelaster-pick-aug92022-6316.jpg

Luke Laster joined the CBS News Detroit team in August of 2022, and for this Marine City native, it's a return home.

First published on December 18, 2023 / 9:24 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.