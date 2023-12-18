Holiday Magic Spectacular Comes to Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Roughly 750,000 lights are illuminating Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Christmas trees nearly hitting the ceiling, all the way down to nutcrackers on the ground. Families, couples and children took to this winter wonderland-themed light show.

More than 1,000 Christmas trees are featured with different themes on multiple portions of the grounds. Nutcrackers can be found alongside dinosaurs, snowmen, light tunnels, and Santa Claus.

"I love the family aspect. I love being around people," said one person in attendance on Sunday.

You can catch the Holiday Magic Spectacular on Friday, Dec. 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.