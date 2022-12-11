Watch CBS News
Holiday Glassblowing Workshop

By AJ Walker

If you have been so busy Christmas shopping you haven't made time to do something fun for yourself, you may want to check out the holiday glassblowing workshop where you can learn how to make a glass sculpture you can give as a gift or keep for yourself.

At Epiphany Studios in Pontiac, people learned how to shape glass into holiday snowmen and other sculptures. The workshop is being held every Saturday in December including Christmas Eve.

AJ Walker is an Emmy award-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker born and raised in Lansing, Michigan.

First published on December 11, 2022 / 7:24 AM

