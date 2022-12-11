Holiday Glassblowing Workshop
If you have been so busy Christmas shopping you haven't made time to do something fun for yourself, you may want to check out the holiday glassblowing workshop where you can learn how to make a glass sculpture you can give as a gift or keep for yourself.
At Epiphany Studios in Pontiac, people learned how to shape glass into holiday snowmen and other sculptures. The workshop is being held every Saturday in December including Christmas Eve.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.