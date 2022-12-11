At Epiphany Studios in Pontiac, people learned how to shape glass into holiday snowmen and other sculptures. AJ Walker

If you have been so busy Christmas shopping you haven't made time to do something fun for yourself, you may want to check out the holiday glassblowing workshop where you can learn how to make a glass sculpture you can give as a gift or keep for yourself.

At Epiphany Studios in Pontiac, people learned how to shape glass into holiday snowmen and other sculptures. The workshop is being held every Saturday in December including Christmas Eve.