Holiday castle gets fresh sparking snow in time for Santa's arrival at Somerset in Troy

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The three-story holiday castle at Somerset Collection got a fresh sprinkling of sparkling snow just in time for Santa's arrival.

The Troy mall said shoppers will be dazzled by the revamped castle now adorned with turrets covered in snow and glistening icicles. The large castle was first built for Somerset Collection in 1996.

After hours: Staff hanging large stars as a part of the Holiday Castle display at Somerset Collection mall. Jessica Stevenson

Santa will arrive to greet thousands of kids starting Nov. 19. Young visitors will meet snow princesses and the Royal Reindeer Herdsmen. Santa visits are available Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. - 6:55 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5:55 p.m. Photos with Santa are $30 for six poses. Reservations can be made here. On Dec. 23 at 7 p.m., Somerset Collection said guests should look to the sky as Santa has a magical departure from the mall's rooftop before he delivers gifts across the land and heads back to the North Pole.

Holiday activities will happen through the season with the Children's Only Holiday Shop opening Dec. 1. The shop will be located in Somerset Collection North, Level 3 near Nordstrom. In the shop, kids will be able to buy gifts for family and friends with assistance from Santa's helpers. The gifts will be wrapped in the store. Gift cards for the shop are available at the Holiday Castle for a donation of $5 for five gifts. The mall said all donations will benefit local children's charities. The Children's Only Holiday Shop is open noon to 6 p.m. through Dec. 23.

