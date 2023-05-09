Historic Reading building demolition to move forward after Flat Rock school board vote

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The historic Reading Building in Flat Rock will be demolished. This comes after a fight from the community that hoped to restore it and turn it into a children's museum.

On Monday night, the Flat Rock Community Schools Board voted 4-3 to move forward with plans to demolish the 112-year-old Reading Building.

Dozens of people in favor of saving the building attended the meeting. Many were passionate about restoring the historic building, preserving history, and creating a space for children.

"We have all the enthusiasm, all the energy, and all the love and support for this building," said Jennifer Schoenberger, an interior designer and Flat Rock Schools alumnus.

Schoenberger led the efforts to rehab the building. She and the others involved presented their vision for the space to the school board.

"We put together an all-star cast of experts pro-bono, volunteer, to make a children's museum in Down River. None exist," she said.

In November 2022, the school board unanimously approved the demolition of the building. Monday night, board members said they like the idea of the children's museum, but some said there was not enough evidence the group had the funding to repay the school board for the building.

There were discussions about the school board selling the building to the City Council, but board members said the council already voted against having their lawyer start those discussions.

Schoenberger said she believed the city council was still open to the idea, and was disappointed the school board didn't give her more time to pursue that. Despite the vote, she said she isn't giving up hope to save the building.

"I'm not stopping. I will exhaust every opportunity and possibility I can."

School board members would not comment further on their decision after the vote. But said they have no plans to replace the building with another and have no long terms plans for the space.