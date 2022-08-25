Hillsdale county deputy to stand trial for sexual misconduct in office

HILLSDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Hillsdale County sheriff's deputy will stand trial after allegedly coercing a defendant into an inappropriate sexual relationship, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday.

Judge Michael J. Klaeren found there was enough evidence to bind over Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, on two counts of misconduct in office.

Officials say each charge is a five-year felony.

Allegedly, Barkley coerced a woman into a sexual relationship while she was being treated for substance use disorder at a rehabilitation center located in Fulton, Kentucky.

"The Department of Attorney General takes seriously reports of exploitation and will vigorously pursue those who abuse positions of authority and violate the public trust," said Nessel.

To report an incident, other potential victims and individuals are encouraged to contact Det/Sgt. Matt Young, Livingston County Sheriff's Office at 517-540-7960 or Detective Ted Johnson, Eaton County Sheriff's Office at 517-323-8492.