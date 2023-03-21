Highland Park building where 3 rappers bodies found being sold in auction

The apartment where 3 missing rappers bodies were discovered is being sold at an auction May 1.

Last week, the mother of Armani Kelly started a petition to get the historical buildings torn down.

"Who wants to live in a building where 3 people were murdered, why would you want to live there, who in their right mind would live there?" said Lorrie Kemp.

The bodies of Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens were found inside the abandoned Highland Park apartment building last month.

Kemp said she is hoping whoever buys it decides to tear it down.

"I know whoever buys it I want to reach out to them… if I had the money myself I would demolish it, piece by piece," Kemp said.

On Monday 1801-2505 W. McNichols, comprised of 3 apartment buildings, were listed on an online auction site for a starting bid of $25,000.

Kemp said she is frustrated by the idea that someone would renovate the site where her son was murdered.

Why would you want to develop it, why would you want to even want to buy it, if I'm going to buy it I'm going to tear it down," Kemp said.

The buildings were recently condemned by Highland Park city officials and according to neighbors the residences have been vacant for about 8 months.

Meanwhile, Kemp is trying to identify the man seen in this picture with her son.

She said she is not implying this person did anything wrong, however, it's believed this is the last picture Kelly took before he went missing.

Kemp has made it clear she is determined to find out what happened to her son, Givens and Wicker.

I am never going to stop I will do this until the day I die… I want the truth even if it makes my son look bad or incriminates him I just want the truth"

Right now no arrests have been made in connection to the murders of these 3 men, according to the Michigan State Police.

However, Lt. Mike Shaw said it appears the killings were gang related. MSP is still seeking tips from the public and said this is still a very active investigation.