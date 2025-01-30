Driver crashes car after high speed-chase in Livingston County

(CBS DETROIT) - A driver going over 100 miles per hour crashed a car following a chase with deputies in Livingston County.

Officers say Livingston County Sheriff's deputies encountered a Kia Forte traveling on Interstate 96 and found that the car had been reported stolen on Monday.

"The vehicle abruptly jumped back onto the freeway and failed to stop for the emergency lights and siren," said Lieutenant Chad Sell.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the driver increased his speed and used the shoulder to avoid slower vehicles.

"He wasn't driving in an aggressive manner," said Sell. "He was more focused on trying to get away. So that's why we continued the pursuit for as long as we did."

Deputies pursued the car until the driver tried to take the exit at Kensington Road and overturned. The 35-year-old from Williamston, whose name has not yet been released, was wanted by U.S. Marshalls and several other jurisdictions. His 40-year-old passenger from Macelona also had warrants out for his arrest.

"After they knew it was safe and knew that the people were injured and began rendering aid to them. Just as quick as the chase started, the chase ended," said Sell.

Sell says both men were transported to the hospital in stable but serious condition.