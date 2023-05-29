Heritage Days returns, commemorates history of Rochester

ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Memorial Day weekend brings a multitude of events and fairs to the Metro Detroit area.

The decades-long Rochester Heritage Days returned to Oakland County this weekend.

This weekend's event honors Rochester's history through historic dances and acts partnered with heritage displays. Those displays include blacksmithing presentations and the spinning of threads. All activities Brian Dunphy, a member of the steering committee for Heritage Days, say helped build a city like Rochester into what it is today.

"We're very blessed here in the Rochester area. There's a lot of history. The greater Rochester area was one of the first areas settled in Oakland County back in the day, and there is a tremendous amount of history here," Dunphy says.

Dunphy says Heritage Days has gone on since the late 70s, making it a staple event during Memorial Weekend. He adds the festival uses the entirety of the more than 16 acres that comprise Rochester Municipal Park.