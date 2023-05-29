Watch CBS News
Local News

Heritage Days returns, commemorates history of Rochester

By Luke Laster

/ CBS Detroit

Heritage Days returns, commemorates history of Rochester
Heritage Days returns, commemorates history of Rochester 00:44

ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Memorial Day weekend brings a multitude of events and fairs to the Metro Detroit area. 

The decades-long Rochester Heritage Days returned to Oakland County this weekend. 

This weekend's event honors Rochester's history through historic dances and acts partnered with heritage displays. Those displays include blacksmithing presentations and the spinning of threads. All activities Brian Dunphy, a member of the steering committee for Heritage Days, say helped build a city like Rochester into what it is today. 

"We're very blessed here in the Rochester area. There's a lot of history. The greater Rochester area was one of the first areas settled in Oakland County back in the day, and there is a tremendous amount of history here," Dunphy says.

Dunphy says Heritage Days has gone on since the late 70s, making it a staple event during Memorial Weekend. He adds the festival uses the entirety of the more than 16 acres that comprise Rochester Municipal Park. 

Luke Laster
lukelaster-pick-aug92022-6316.jpg

Luke Laster joined the CBS News Detroit team in August of 2022, and for this Marine City native, it's a return home.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 9:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.