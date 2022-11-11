Here's where to find discounts, freebies on Veterans Day

(CBS DETROIT) - Several restaurants celebrate Veterans Day by offering different discounts and freebies to thank veterans.

Most businesses require proof of military service and commonly accept Veterans ID cards or Veteran Benefits ID cards. For more information on forms of identification, visit here.

It is also important to note that not all franchises participate in the discounts, so it is a good idea to reach out to locations in your community to make sure they are participating.

Here's a list of some of the deals available to veterans on or around Veterans Day in 2022.

7-Eleven: Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on Nov. 11. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.

Applebee's: Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on Nov. 11. In addition to this, on Nov. 11, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Bar Louie: Active-duty military and veterans get a free Craft Burger on Nov. 11 with a valid ID when dining in.

Biggby Coffee: Veterans and active-duty service members receive a free 16 oz beverage of choice on Nov. 11.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse -- Current and former military members receive a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11 when dining in.

Bob Evans: Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu on Nov.11. The offer is for dine-in only.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11 when dining in. Must show valid proof of service.

Chili's: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11. Available for in-restaurant only.

Dunkin' Donuts: Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice on Nov. 11 at participating locations. The offer is only available in-store.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced coffee (any size) with a purchase in-store on Nov. 11.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on Nov. 11. Offer only available for dining in.

Jet's Pizza: Veterans and active-duty military get 50% off Detroit-Style Pizzas at menu price with a military ID on Nov. 11. This deal is valid for pick-up orders only, at participating locations.

Krispy Kreme: Veterans get a free coffee and doughnut on Nov. 11 at participating locations.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In-store only.

Menchie's: Veterans and active-duty military get their first 6 oz. of froyo free on Nov. 11. Must provide proof of service.

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans, active-duty service members and spouses get a free Bloomin' Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw on Nov. 11. The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. local time.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red's Tavern Double when dining in on Nov. 11. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.

Starbucks: As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on Nov. 11. New in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.

Texas de Brazil: Veterans receive 25% off regular dinner Nov. 7 through Nov. 17 (excluding Saturday and Sunday), where open for business.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These vouchers are good for dine-in or carry-out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.