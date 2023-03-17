Watch CBS News
Here's what you need to know about the I-96 Flex Route, I-696 construction this weekend

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Here's a reminder for drivers about the I-96 Flex Route and I-696 work that will happen over the weekend. 

i-96-and-i-696.png
Michigan Department of Transportation

The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of lane and ramp closures that will be in place. 

List of closures: 

I-96:

  • EB I-96, Kent Lake Rd to I-275, 1 lane open, Sun. 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • EB I-96 ramp to Novi Rd, ramp closed, Sun 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • EB I-96 ramp to I-275, ramp closed, Sun 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • EB I-96 ramp to Beck Rd, ramp closed, Sun 6 a.m. - late summer 
  • Wixom Rd, Beck Rd, Novi Rd entrance ramps to EB I-96 closed Sun 6 a.m. - late summer
  • EB I-96, Kent Lake Rd to I-275, 2 lanes open, Sun 8 p.m. - late fall

I-696:

  • WB I-696 CLOSED, M-10 to I-275, Sat 6 a.m. - Sun 6 a.m.
  • Detour will be SB US-24 to WB 8 Mile/WB M-5.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 10:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

