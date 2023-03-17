Here's what you need to know about the I-96 Flex Route, I-696 construction this weekend
(CBS DETROIT) - Here's a reminder for drivers about the I-96 Flex Route and I-696 work that will happen over the weekend.
The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of lane and ramp closures that will be in place.
List of closures:
I-96:
- EB I-96, Kent Lake Rd to I-275, 1 lane open, Sun. 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- EB I-96 ramp to Novi Rd, ramp closed, Sun 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- EB I-96 ramp to I-275, ramp closed, Sun 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- EB I-96 ramp to Beck Rd, ramp closed, Sun 6 a.m. - late summer
- Wixom Rd, Beck Rd, Novi Rd entrance ramps to EB I-96 closed Sun 6 a.m. - late summer
- EB I-96, Kent Lake Rd to I-275, 2 lanes open, Sun 8 p.m. - late fall
I-696:
- WB I-696 CLOSED, M-10 to I-275, Sat 6 a.m. - Sun 6 a.m.
- Detour will be SB US-24 to WB 8 Mile/WB M-5.
