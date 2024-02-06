Watch CBS News
Here's how to work at a Michigan state park this summer

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiring to fill short-term positions to work in state parks this summer. 

The positions offer flexible scheduling between April 14 and Oct. 12 and include working nights, weekends and holidays.

In addition to state parks, these short-term workers could work at boating facilities, state forest campgrounds and other outdoor areas. Hourly pay starts at $15 per hour. 

Applicants must be 18 years of age or have a high school diploma or equivalent and pass a drug test and background check. 

In addition, the DNR says these positions might qualify for an academic or internship credit.

Anyone interested in applying for a position should complete the online application form

Applicants can put the top three parks they'd like to work at on the form. Anyone unsure of their preferred park can check out the DNR's map of work locations

February 6, 2024

