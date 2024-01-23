Here's a look at what Michigan lawmakers want to hear in Gov. Whitmer's State of the State Address

Here's a look at what Michigan lawmakers want to hear in Gov. Whitmer's State of the State Address

Here's a look at what Michigan lawmakers want to hear in Gov. Whitmer's State of the State Address

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give her sixth State of the State Address on Wednesday.

"I'm a single woman living Downriver. What I hear from my community and what I experience myself is the prices are high right now, and the cost of living is also tough. So I would like to hear about investments and affordable housing across our state," said state Rep. Jaime Churches.

Her concern with the cost of living in Michigan was echoed by colleagues across the aisle.

"What I hope to hear and what I think that I will hear is going to look very differently," said state Rep. Jamie Thompson. "I'm expecting to hear the governor taking a victory lap on passing an $80 billion budget. But, what I would like to hear is how we're going to sustain that budget and not increase taxes on working families and small businesses."

Another issue lawmakers want to see addressed is that of working together with this even split in political power on Capital Avenue.

"Now, with the split, we can't work together, even though we have bipartisan bills out there, and they just don't want to put him up for one reason or another. That's just not acceptable to me," said state Rep. Kathy Schmaltz. "It's frustrating. Let's just work on good policy."

Schmaltz says she also wants to hear the governor address issues in the foster care system, improving care for veterans and improving learning outcomes for Michigan students with dyslexia.

Over on the Senate side, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks said she hopes the governor addresses the ways Michigan can attract and retain people to live in the Mitten.

"Here in West Michigan, we've got a real entrepreneurial spirit," she said. "So we have all the right ingredients. So anyway that the state can work together to help bring those resources together in the best way possible, to create a future for the families here is a great recipe for us."

The governor's office outlined two announcements to CBS News Detroit ahead of the speech on Wednesday. The first is a new tax credit for caregivers in Michigan called the Caring for MI Family Tax Credit. It would offer up to $5,000 off taxes for parents who support children with long-term care needs and help seniors age in place.

The second is a plan to invest about $1.4 billion into building or rehabbing nearly 10,000 homes, a goal that aims to bring housing costs down in our state.

CBS News Detroit is streaming the State of the State Address at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.