Here's a list of community events happening in, around Detroit this week

Happening this week: Community events in & around Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Fall is in full swing, plus we're into the second week of October, which means there's plenty to do in and around Detroit.

Jennyfer Crawford from All Things Marketplace stopped by CBS News Detroit at 9 a.m. to share the happenings of this week.

Miscellaneous Mondays

When: Oct. 9

Start your week right with "Miscellaneous Mondays," a weekly gathering of fun and unique experiences. For more information, visit here.

Story Time Tuesdays

When: Oct.10

Dive into the world of stories and imagination at "Story Time Tuesdays." It's perfect for all ages! For more information, visit here.

Say She She at El Club

When: Oct. 11

Enjoy a night of music and entertainment with "Say She She" at El Club Detroit. Get ready for a fantastic time! For more information, visit here.

Open Orientation

When: Oct. 12

Are you new to the area or looking to connect with others? Attend the "Open Orientation" event to meet new friends and learn about the community. For more information, visit here.



Historically Haunted Detroit Tour

When: Oct. 13

Embark on a spine-tingling adventure with the "Historically Haunted Detroit Tour." Discover the eerie history of the city. For more information, visit here.



Cider in the City

When: Oct. 14

Quench your thirst with delicious cider at "Cider in the City." It's a delightful way to unwind and savor the fall flavors. For more information, visit here.

Don't miss out on these fantastic Detroit events happening this week!