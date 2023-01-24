Watch CBS News
Here are the most popular dog names of 2022

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The American Kennel Club (AKC) compiled a list of the most popular dog names of 2022.

AKC used data from its purebred dog registration and canine partner mixed-breed enrollment to compile the list of the top ten boy dog names and top ten girl dog names. 

Here is the list of the top ten girl names for 2022:

  1. Luna
  2. Bella
  3. Daisy
  4. Lucy
  5. Willow
  6. Penny
  7. Sadie
  8. Maggie
  9. Rosie
  10. Ruby 

Here is the list of top boy names for 2022:

  1. Max
  2. Milo 
  3. Cooper
  4. Charlie 
  5. Teddy
  6. Tucker
  7. Buddy
  8. Bear
  9. Rocky
  10. Leo

For anyone who wants to see how other names ranked or wants to find a less popular name for their dog, here are AKC's lists of the top 100 boy dog names and girl dog names.

