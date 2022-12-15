National Park Service announces 5 free admission days in 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - If you've been wanting to plan a trip to a National Park, here are five days in 2023 that you can visit for free.

Some national parks are always free, and about 100 of the more than 400 parks charge an entrance fee. Still, the National Park Service announced free days to all national parks in order to increase access to the parks and allow as many people as possible to enjoy them.

"National parks are really amazing places, and we want everyone to experience them," said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. "The entrance fee-free days encourage people to discover the beauty, history and inspiration awaiting them in more than 400 national parks throughout the country."

Here are the 2023 free entrance days:

January 16 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

April 22 – First Day of National Park Week

August 4 – Great American Outdoors Day

September 23 – National Public Lands Day

November 11 – Veterans Day

In Michigan, there are six national parks that people can visit. They include:

Isle Royale- National Park located in Houghton

Keweenaw- National Historical Park located in Calumet

North Country- National Scenic Trail located in Lowell (also goes through Vermont, North Dakota, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin)

Pictured Rocks- National Lakeshore located in Munising, Grand Marais

River Raisin- National Battlefield Park located in Monroe

For more information on these parks, and other national parks throughout the country, visit here.