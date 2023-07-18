Henry Ford Museum to host Nelson Mandela exhibit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An exhibit about the life of activist and political leader Nelson Mandela is making its way to the Henry Ford Museum.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition will be held from Oct. 21 through Jan. 15, 2024.

The global touring exhibit will give visitors an opportunity to learn about Mandela's life journey through previously unseen footage, photos, and over 150 historical artifacts and personal items on loan from his family, museums and archives.

Many of the items included in the exhibit haven't been seen outside of South Africa until now.

Some of the items include the following:

the suit worn for the opening of the South African Parliament in 1996

a traditional headdress gifted to him by The King of the Xhosa people, King Xolilzwe Sigcawu, as he awarded Mandela the ancient tribal warrior honor of the Isithwalandwe Sesizwe

his presidential desk and chair

his iconic beige trench coat



"The Royal House of Mandela is delighted to endorse this exhibition honoring the life and legacy of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela as it truly captures the spirit of our global icon whose name has become synonymous with international solidarity, justice and peace," said Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, Nelson's Mandela's grandson. "It succeeds in quintessentially depicting the man and the legend whose struggle and sacrifice has captivated the hearts and minds of millions around the world. This exhibition is truly an inspiration and an inspired effort; I believe that everyone who sees it will agree that the legacy lives on and that the dream will never die."