Henry Ford Health opens behavioral health center in West Bloomfield

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Henry Ford Behavioral Health Hospital officially opened Tuesday in West Bloomfield, providing a range of inpatient services for patients in the Metro Detroit area.

The new facility, two stories tall and at 120,000 square feet, is at 7100 Berryhill Street on the Henry Ford West Bloomfield campus between 14 Mile Road and Maple Road. The Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Henry Ford Maplegrove Center are already in that area.

Services will be available for three age groups of patients: adolescents aged 11 to 17; adults aged 18 to 54; and seniors aged 55 and older.

"Opening a facility like this — in which the services, amenities and setting match the world-class care our patients have come to expect — has been a dream of ours for a long time," Dr. Deepak Prabhakar, Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Services, Henry Ford Health, said in the announcement.

The new health center has capacity for 192 beds. There are eight patient assessment and consulting room areas, including separate spaces for the younger patients. The goal is to provide "exceptional mental health treatment services for individuals who are facing significant distress that impacts their daily lives," the website said.

Individual, group and family therapy services will be tailored to each patient.

Medical professionals on staff will include psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, nurses and social workers. The facility also will serve as a training site for students from University of Detroit-Mercy, Wayne State University, University of Michigan and Michigan State University.

On-site amenities include dayrooms, courtyards, family visitation accommodations and a pharmacy.

"This hospital is here for all in need. It symbolizes the importance of access to behavioral health services in our communities—a need we hear about from our neighbors, colleagues, community leaders and patients," Emily Sexton, Chief Executive Officer of Henry Ford Behavioral Health Hospital, said in the announcement. "Our programs focus on the health and healing of the whole patient and, importantly, help reduce the stigma that too often prevents people from seeking care."

Henry Ford Health system is headquartered in Detroit. The health care organization includes several hospital locations in Michigan; along with virtual care, pharmacy, eye care and other medical services.