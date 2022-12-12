Henry Ford College students to receive guaranteed admission to Wayne State

(CBS DETROIT) - Students at Henry Ford College will now be able to get guaranteed admission to Wayne State University through a new transfer partnership.

The Wayne State Transfer Pathway program allows students to begin their academic studies at Henry Ford College and then transfer to Wayne State University with guaranteed admission.

In addition to the guaranteed admission, students who go through this program will earn an associate degree and bachelor's degree.

"Wayne State has had a longstanding partnership with HFC, and this new agreement, which enhances the collaboration between our two institutions, will benefit our students and contribute to the State's competitiveness," said Wilson. "We are offering students, including non-traditional and adult learners, high-quality education and seamless pathways to earn two degrees, which will set them on a trajectory of economic advancement and social mobility. At the same time, we are preparing a pool of graduates that will support the talent needs of local employers, city and state agencies, be it in areas such as electrical technology, computer science, public health, or urban planning."

Through this program, students will be able to complete class requirements for both degrees within four years.

Students will be admitted to Wayne State University with junior status if they earn at least 60 credit hours with a 2.5 or higher GPA and earn an associate degree.

School officials shared some benefits that students who participate in the program will receive: