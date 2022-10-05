Helping to bring Italy into Detroit with the Italian Consul

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - The Consulate of Italy in Detroit provides services to Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and of course, Michigan. The role of the diplomatic-consular mission is to protect the interests of and provide services to Italians when not on Italian soil.

These services that are provided include legal matters, help for students, cultural awareness, and business within the United States.

The Consulate is maintained by the Consul of Italy in Detroit. The Consul is Allegra Baistrocchi, who was born in Rome and is the previous Deputy Head of mission at the Italian Embassy in Colombo, Sri Lanka and the Maldives Islands.

Baistrocchi assumed the role of consul in 2021 with jurisdiction over the states listed above.

LoveITDetroit exhibit opening

For the first time ever, the Consulate of Italy in Detroit participated in Detroit Month of Design. Alongside LoveITDetroit, the consulate spent September bringing 30 days of completely uninhibited exploration, showcasing and demonstrating the works of some of the most influential Italian and Detroit leaders of the industry. The physical exhibit is located at 1001 Woodward Ave. in Detroit.

Detroit may not have a "Little Italy" neighborhood, but the community of Italian-Americans is still large, and along with the Consulate, hold events and showcase the culture of their heritage across the city throughout the year.

Community connect Host Lisa Germani, with Allegra Baistrocchi, Consul of Italy in Detroit CW50 Detroit

Learn more at ConsDetroit.esteri.it.

