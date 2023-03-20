Help Dearborn police choose a name for the department's new support dog by Tuesday

The Dearborn Police Department is asking the public for help in naming its new support dog. Dearborn Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Time is running out to help the Dearborn Police Department pick a name for its new therapy dog.

The department has opened an online poll with 10 names and is asking the community to cast their vote by Tuesday, March 21.

"We've been talking about this exciting opportunity since January, and now's your chance to help the Dearborn Police name our new therapy and emotional support K9 Goldendoodle, who is also the first in Dearborn Police history to have the rank of Major!" said the Dearborn Police Department on Facebook.

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin and Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud visited schools around the city to introduce the dog and ask for name suggestions.

Police say six schools submitted names, and they also received names from suggestions over social media. The list was narrowed down to 10 names, and people are encouraged to vote on their favorite name here.

Major is partnered with Cpl. MyLinda Laws, and while he is still in training, he has helped support officers who may have had a hard shift.

He comes from Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit and will serve as the Dearborn Police Department's first emotional support and therapy K9.