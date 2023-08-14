Heavy rain moves into southeast Michigan Monday

(CBS DETROIT) - Heavy rain will begin moving into southeast Michigan Monday afternoon. Rain will continue through Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Rain will decrease throughout the day on Tuesday.

Heavy rain will begin moving into southeast Michigan Monday afternoon. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The low-pressure system that is bringing the chances for rain and the possibility of thunderstorms has put Metro Detroit at a marginal and slight risk for excessive rainfall.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The heaviest of rainfall will be south of I-69, with one to two inches of rainfall possible. Some areas may receive more than two inches of rain which could result in localized flooding. Remember, if encountering flood waters, turn around, don't drown.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

After the low-pressure system moves through the region, the next chance for showers and storms will return on Thursday.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Your NEXT Weather Team is monitoring the severe threat