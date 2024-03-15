Hearing rescheduled for Detroit woman after prosecutor's office discovers defendant is a Wayne County deputy

(CBS DETROIT) - The probable cause conference for a Detroit woman was adjourned and rescheduled after the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office discovered the defendant is a Wayne County deputy, officials said.

Tenia Fleming, 44, was charged with ethnic intimidation and assault in connection to an incident at the Marshalls on Gratiot Avenue in Roseville on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

The defendant allegedly yelled racial slurs and threw a pillow at a victim.

Fleming's probable cause conference was on Wednesday, March 13, but was "adjourned due to Fleming's defense counsel requesting discovery in the case."

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office says they learned late on Thursday that the defendant was a Wayne County deputy.

Fleming was charged under her married name but used her maiden name with the sheriff's office.

Officials say the Wayne County Sheriff's Department's Internal Affairs Department is fully cooperating with the prosecutor's office.

"Ethnic intimidation has no place in our society, especially from those tasked with safeguarding our communities," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "Equality under the law demands unwavering commitment, and any deviation from this principle will be met with the appropriate consequences."

Fleming's probable cause conference was rescheduled for April 3.