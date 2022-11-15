Health officials urge Benton Harbor residents to get lead inspections as work nears completion

(CBS DETROIT) - Health officials are urging residents to get free lead inspections at their homes as the work to replace lead services lines in Benton Harbor is nearly finished, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced.

Officials say the free home lead inspections and abatement services are to help ensure there are no additional sources of lead in homes from paint or plumbing.

The services are available for all housing units on the Benton Harbor water supply.

According to the MDHHS, these services can include identifying lead in paint, dust, soil, and drinking water hazards, water sampling to test for lead in drinking water, and testing of other components that could potentially have lead, such as toys, dishes, and furniture.

For more information, visit here.

In addition to these inspections, lead-reducing filters and water will be available for Benton Harbor residents.

Officials say homebound residents and those who do not have transportation can call 844-875-9211 to arrange water to be delivered to their homes.

For all other residents, here are the upcoming water pick up locations and times:

City of Benton Harbor residents can pick up water at Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, on the following dates:

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 9 to 11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 12 to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20, 2 to 4 p.m.

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, is hosting water pickup on the following dates:

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To ask MDHHS officials any questions about lead, call 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.