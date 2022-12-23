Health officials issue carbon monoxide safety tips amid severe weather

(CBS DETROIT) - As a snowstorm is underway in many areas throughout the state, the Michigan Poison & Drug Information Center at the Wayne State University School of Medicine issued carbon monoxide warnings, encouraging Michiganders to safely prepare for the weather.

If someone loses power, they should not run gas-powered generators indoors.

"Carbon monoxide production results when a carbon-based fuel (gas, propane, natural gas, wood, charcoal) does not burn completely in a furnace, water heater, grill, generator or internal combustion engine. The resulting gas is colorless and odorless," according to Michigan Poison & Drug Information Center officials.

People exposed to carbon monoxide may feel the following symptoms:

• Headaches

• Nausea

• Dizziness

• Tiredness

• Confusion

• Muscle aches and pains

Carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms can lead to death, so if there is a chance anyone was exposed to carbon monoxide they should call 911.

People who believe they have been exposed should get everyone out of the house, leaving all doors and windows open as they wait.

Here are the tips shared to ensure safety when it comes to carbon monoxide:

Make sure there is a carbon monoxide detector on every floor of your home.

Avoid using kerosene space heaters in homes or enclosed areas.

Do not run gas generators in your home or garage or within 20 feet of your home or buildings.

Do not leave cars running in a garage, especially if the garage is attached to your home.

Do not run outdoor grills inside or near your home.

Do not attempt to heat your home by use of a gas oven or range.

For more information about carbon monoxide safety measures from the Michigan Poison & Drug Information Center, visit here.