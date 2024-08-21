Health officials confirm mpox case in Wayne County

(CBS DETROIT) — Wayne County Public Health confirmed a mpox case, the county's first since the global outbreak in 2022.

Officials say the risk to the public remains low and urge anyone who is at risk to get vaccinated. This is the 19th case reported in Michigan.

"Though we are awaiting the specific virus type, there have been no U.S. cases of the new strain of mpox (Clade 1 type) connected to the current outbreak in sub-Saharan Africa," the county said in a statement.

Mpox, formerly monkeypox, spreads through close personal or intimate contact with an infectious rash, scabs or bodily fluids. Symptoms include fevers, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, fatigue and respiratory symptoms.

Vaccines are available at the Wayne County Public Health Division at 734-727-7101.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak in Africa a global emergency. This comes after the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the outbreak.

WHO previously declared mpox an emergency in 2022 after it spread to more than 70 countries. During that outbreak, less than 1% of people died.

Health officials told CBS Mornings that the 2022 outbreak is different from the current strain, adding that the current strain is "more transmissible."