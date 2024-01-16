Local News

Head Start employee dies after found in vehicle outside of Roseville school

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Head Start employee who was found unresponsive in her car outside of a Roseville school Tuesday has died.

According to a statement from Roseville Community Schools Superintendent Mark Blaszkowski, the employee at Dort Elementary arrived early and sat in her car.

Some staff members checked on her and found her unresponsive. They administered aid and called for an ambulance. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

"Even though Head Start is a program run by Macomb County, and is not part of Roseville Community Schools, we still consider them part of our family," Blaszkowski said. "We would like to extend our deepest condolences to her family. We had support staff at Dort Elementary today to support students and staff."

The district did not provide any additional information related to the employee's death.

