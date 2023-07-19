Watch CBS News
Hazel Park man charged, accused of threatening to shoot up store

(CBS DETROIT) - A 25-year-old Hazel Park man is charged for allegedly threatening to shoot up a computer store.

Jimmie Lee Lickman is charged with making a threat of terrorism, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. Lickman appeared for an arraignment on Tuesday in the 43rd District Court and received a $50,000 cash/surety bond.

If convicted, he faces 20 years in prison.

Officials say on July 15, Lickman was inside a Troy business when he allegedly made suicidal and homicidal comments involving a Mico Center store in Madison Heights.

"Threats of violence disrupt life and the sense of safety of entire communities. I commend the individual who alerted authorities in this instance," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "My office takes these threats seriously and will work to hold this person accountable."

A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 26.

