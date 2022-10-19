Watch CBS News
Haunted car wash coming to Metro Detroit for next two weekends

By Olivia Esparza

LAKE ORION, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A West Michigan-based car wash company is offering a frighteningly good time for Halloween. 

Tommy's Express Car Wash will have its Tunnel of Terror car wash return the next couple of weekends. 

The company has 131 locations across the country and almost half of those locations will be filled this year with Halloween decorations, strobe lights, and employees dressed in scary costumes messing with visitors as they go through the car wash. 

In Metro Detroit, there is only one location that will have the Tunnel of Terror, at the Lake Orion location at 861 Brown Road. The event will run 6-10 p.m., Oct. 21-22 and 28-29.

You can view other Michigan locations on the Tommy's Express Car Wash website

