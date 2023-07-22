Hate motivated vandalism reported on 2 University of Michigan fraternities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - "Vile, homophobic and antisemitic," graffiti as well as acts of vandalism at two University of Michigan fraternities are being investigated by Ann Arbor Police.

Authorities say they are actively investigating "hate motivated vandalism" at two off-campus U of M fraternity houses in the area of Geddes Avenue and a second location on Oxford Road. The vandalism includes antisemitic symbols including a swastika at one location.

It's believed the incidents occurred between 5 p.m. July 17 and 6 a.m. July 18.

University of Michigan President Santa Ono, in a letter to the campus community, said, in part, the university was aware of the incidents.

"The university condemns these acts of vandalism, which included broken windows and spray-painted messages that are vile, homophobic and antisemitic.

These types of incidents are in direct conflict with the university's deeply held values of respect and inclusion and have no place within our campus community or in the broader Ann Arbor community."

Neither fraternity had summer residents, but there will be students living in the houses in the fall.

Police are asking for help from the public, community members who might have seen anything suspicious or who might have captured the suspect or suspects on doorbell cameras during this time are asked to share the information with police. "Hate has no place in the City of Ann Arbor," police added in the statement.

Anyone with information can contact the AAPD tip line at 734-794-6939 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.