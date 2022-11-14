Saline elementary school closed after bus crashes into building

(CBS DETROIT) - Harvest Elementary School reports a Saline Area school bus crashed into the building on Sunday, Nov. 13.

As a result, there will be no school and no before or after school activities Monday, Nov. 14.

In the statement addressed to Harvest Families, the only person on the bus was the driver. In addition to this, there was no one in the building at the time of the crash.

Monday's cancellation will operate like a snow day which means there will not be remote learning.

The Saline Area Schools administration is on-site and working with local authorities.