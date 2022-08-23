Harrison Township man dead after crashing his vehicle into utility pole

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Harrison Township man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a metal utility pole during early Monday morning.

According to Warren police, the man was traveling southbound on Groesbeck Highway near 8 Mile Road around 3:45 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle, jumped a curb and struck a metal utility pole.

The victim, later identified as 28-year-old Devin Smith, of Harrison Township, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators also say he was not wearing his safety belt and was traveling at least 50 miles per hour. No other vehicles were involved.

"It is unfortunate when somebody loses their life in a traffic crash, said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer in a press release. "It is all too often that speeds and lack of seatbelt use contribute to persons being seriously injured in traffic crashes. Thankfully, no other citizens were injured in this crash. My condolences go out to Mr. Smith's family."

An autopsy is scheduled to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.