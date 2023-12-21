Harper Woods police searching for shooting suspect, several schools locked down in area
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Harper Woods police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting in the area of Woodcrest and Lansdowne in Harper Woods.
All Haper Woods schools are locked down as a precaution. Police say the incident is not school-related.
The public is asked to avoid the Kelly/Woodcrest/Lansdowne area. If you live within that area, police ask that you shelter in place until the situation has been resolved.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest.
