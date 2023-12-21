Watch CBS News
Harper Woods police searching for shooting suspect, several schools locked down in area

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Harper Woods police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting in the area of Woodcrest and Lansdowne in Harper Woods. 

All Haper Woods schools are locked down as a precaution. Police say the incident is not school-related. 

The public is asked to avoid the Kelly/Woodcrest/Lansdowne area. If you live within that area, police ask that you shelter in place until the situation has been resolved. 

This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is the manager of digital content and promotion at CBS News Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

First published on December 21, 2023 / 10:34 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

